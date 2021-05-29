Iran again among world oil well cement manufacturers

Oil well drilling cement is widely used in oil extraction from deep and high-pressure wells, Hashem Nezamabadi said.

The project was restarted with the support of the Mostazafan Foundation and the manufactured cement is of high quality, he added.

He said that Iran is now the only country that produces oil well cement in the Middle East and due to the type of its production method, it has a unique quality that meets the needs of the Iranian drilling industry.

Iran had stopped manufacturing oil well cement a few years ago, he said but is now among the world producers of the product, again.

Oil-well cements are used for cementing work in the drilling of oil wells where they are subject to high temperatures and pressures.

They usually consist of portland or pozzolanic cement with special organic retarders to prevent the cement from setting too quickly.

HJ/IRN84347505