IOOC to coop. with DoE to revive coral reefs in Kharg Island

According to IOOC, the pilot plan is aimed at restoration of coral reef habitats on the island.

Accordingly, some of the goals of the 3-year project include restoration of damaged coral reefs, the creation of new coral habitats, identifying and introducing a suitable indigenous method for coral habitat development and developing and testing successful and operational techniques for restoration of other coral reefs in other areas in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

IOOC, a subsidiary of the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company, is in charge of developing several major crude oil reservoirs in the Persian Gulf region, including Abouzar, Hendijan, Bahregansar, Reshadat, Soroush, Norouz and Doroud fields as well as collecting associated petroleum gases in Kharg Island and Bahregan oil region.

MNA/SHANA