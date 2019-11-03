NIDC manufactures well acidizing equipment

According to NIDC, Abdul Majid Daqayeqi, head of the technical maintenance department of the company, announced the achievement, saying domestic industrialists, supported by engineering management of NIDC were able to develop the part in only 50 days.

NIDC spent €250,000 for importing each back mixer preciously which has now been indigenized, he said.

The state-owned company is responsible for drilling rigs operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company, Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, Iranian Offshore Oil Company and Iranian Central Oil Fields Company.

NIDC has 75 drilling rigs, 68 of which are being used in the joint oilfields, namely South Azadegan, 80 km west of Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province along the Iran-Iraq border, Azar in Ilam Province as well as South Pars, the world's largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

MNA/SHANA