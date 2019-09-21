Iranian armed forces to stage nationwide military parades tomorrow

The spokesman said that the nationwide parades will kick off tomorrow, the beginning of the Holy Defense Week, at 8 AM local time.

Brigadier general Sharif also said that while the IRGC will command the parades in Tehran and other provincial capitals, the Army will be in charge of the event in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province.

He pointed out that some military defensive capabilities and achievements will be displayed on the sidelines of the parades, adding that President Rouhani will deliver a speech during a ceremony in Tehran while Parliament speaker Ali Larijani will address the event in Bandar Abbas.

