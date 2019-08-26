MP denounces FM for showing ‘secular’ behavior towards issues in Islamic world

“There are some people in Iran’s diplomatic body who show a totally secular behavior towards developments in the Islamic world,” said Nasrollah Pezhmanfar, a representative of Mashhad, in Monday’s open session of the Parliament.

He went on to say that Sheikh Zakzaky’s health is in serious danger and that human rights are not respected in his case.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) says Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has been transferred to an unknown location upon return from India where he sought medical treatment, only to face an "obstruction" in the procedure.

The top Muslim cleric and his wife were injured in a deadly military raid in 2015. They had been in prison until early August for four years despite a high court ruling granting them freedom. Zakzaky and his wife were sent to India to undergo medical treatments but returned to their country after being harassed and denied the medical care they required in the Asian country.

