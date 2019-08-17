Iranian co. manufactures unbreakable polymer nanocomposite for sports stadium seats

The manufactured product is shatterproof and thermal resistant, Amir Golchin the head of the company said.

“Our company is also able to improve the quality of the produced material,” he said, “We can make it anti-bacterial, for instance.”

"Compared to similar foreign products, the manufactured material is cheaper," Golchin added.

As reported, another Iranian knowledge-based company has recently manufactured seat covers with hydrophobicity quality. As the head of the company Behdad Nekouyi Esfahani announced, after two years of conducting studies and experiments, the company is now able to manufacture water repellent seat covers for planes, trains and etc.

On August 7, The Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on the elite youth generation to strongly continue scientific growth of the country and to enhance boundaries of science and technology.

He made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iranian students who have managed to collect medals in different international science olympiads as well as members of Iran’s U21 volleyball team which collected the world title last week.

“Achieving beneficial scientific progress for the country is possible through a revolutionary, Islamic-based approach, and elite youths must set the primary goal for reaching the frontiers of science and technology and pushing them forward,” said the Leader.

“Despite the efforts that have been made in the scientific and technological movement after the Islamic Revolution, especially in the past twenty years, we still have a long way to go, and the most important task of the elite generation is to push forward the boundaries of knowledge in addition to continuing their successful scientific path,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

Referring to Iran’s great achievements and top ranks in the field of nanotechnology, he noted, “it is now expected that elite and next-generation youth would discover hundreds of such fields as nanoscience as well as unknown scientific phenomena in areas such as biotechnology. They should not be satisfied with the mere continuation of the scientific path.”

