111 Iranian companies to take part in 12th nanotechnology expo in Tehran

The attending companies are active in 12 industrial sectors, while 25 of them are active in nanotechnology.

Contributing to the commercialization of nanotechnology, the exhibition seeks discovering research and industrial potentials in the field of nanotechnology and introducing them to the market, fostering research-industry linkages and collaborations in the field of nanotechnology, providing nanotechnology companies with the opportunity to participate in international markets, and raising improving knowledge on nanotechnology.

The twelve pavilions of the festival are designed to demonstrate and present products of companies active in various field of nanotechnology such as: water, environment and energy, healthcare, automotive, construction, textile, petroleum and related industries, agriculture and packaging, supply of nano-material, machinery and lab equipment manufacturing, tech-market services, public education and trading.

Also universities, incubators, tech-parks and research centers are to participate in the festival to display their achievements in different areas of nanotechnology.

The exhibition will be held at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

HJ/ 4730924