Iran among top countries in Nano field

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that Iran has a remarkable position among the top countries in the world in the fields of nanotechnology, biotechnology, and aerospace.

Referring to Iran's authority in the field of pharmaceutical technologies, he noted that Iran currently produces 98 percent of the country's needed medicines domestically.

VP Sattari mentioned that the number of Iranian knowledge-based companies currently exceeds 4,500 companies in the country, adding that Iran has the largest knowledge-based ecosystem in the region.

In this regard, the Deputy of Research and Technology of Payame Noor University Mohammad Ali Karimi said that Iran has good position in the field of nanotechnology, adding that it has made remarkable progress in the field of high technologies such as nanotechnology over the past decades and it has been ranked the first in the Middle East.

Fortunately, Iran is currently among the top 10 countries in the field of nanotechnology articles and scientific achievements, he added.

The Head of the Strategic Technologies Development Headquarter of Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Esmaeel Ghaderi Far also said that Iran has made progress in the field of Nano based drug and even exported Nano drug products to other countries.

