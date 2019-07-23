  1. Technology
23 July 2019 - 17:21

Researchers synthesize nanocomposite for measuring morphine in blood

Researchers synthesize nanocomposite for measuring morphine in blood

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – An Iranian research team has synthesized a nanocomposite that can measure the amount of morphine and codeine in biological samples.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), a novel magnetic solid-phase extraction technique based on a ternary nano-composite, and magnetite/reduced graphene oxide/silver as a nano-sorbent has been developed by a research team at Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University and Zanjan University in Iran.

The resulting product is used for simultaneous extraction and measurement of morphine and codeine in blood and urine by high-performance liquid chromatography.

The results of the study are published in the Journal of Chromatography A with an impact factor of 3.8.

MS/INIC

News Code 147990

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News