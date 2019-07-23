Researchers synthesize nanocomposite for measuring morphine in blood

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), a novel magnetic solid-phase extraction technique based on a ternary nano-composite, and magnetite/reduced graphene oxide/silver as a nano-sorbent has been developed by a research team at Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University and Zanjan University in Iran.

The resulting product is used for simultaneous extraction and measurement of morphine and codeine in blood and urine by high-performance liquid chromatography.

The results of the study are published in the Journal of Chromatography A with an impact factor of 3.8.

MS/INIC