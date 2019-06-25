Commercialization of nanotechnology, atop agenda

The country has developed enough in the field of nanoscience and today, time is ripe to consider commercialization of this technology significantly, he stated.

Islamic Republic Iran is ranked 4th in terms of production of nanotechnology-related articles, he said, adding, “a lot of companies in the nationwide are working in the field of nanotechnology which have high capital turnover.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the rare countries in the world that exports its nan-products to other countries in a way that devices and machinery needed for producing paint as well as other productions needed in various nano sectors have been manufactured by export Iranian scientists, Sattari emphasized.

Development of nanoscience products in the country is indicator of boom in this sector, Sattari added.

Today, graduates, university professors and different companies are busy active in the field of nanotechnology in the country, total of which play a leading role in prospering and booming this science to a great extent, Vice-President for science and technology reiterated.

