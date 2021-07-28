Zakzaki daughter says her parents detention must end soon

Soheila Zakzaki, the daughter of prominent Nigerian Sha Muslim cleric Sheikh Ebrahim, who is the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) made the remarks in an interview with Mehr correspondent.

"Zakzaki will be released and there is no reason to continue his detention," she said.

She added during that the Nigerian Army raid in December 2015, both her parents were shot and sustained several wounds, adding that Kaduna High Court fixed July 28 for ruling in the No-case submission.

"My father also suffered two strokes during his detention in the prisons run by the Nigerian police, known as the DSS," Miss Zakzaki said.

She said that they have not remained silent since the massacre of Zaria, Kaduna State, in 2015, despite the continuation of the repressive measures for 6 years.

"The government needs to be wise enough to release them," Miss Zakzaki said on her parents' continued detention.

KI