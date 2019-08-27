  1. Politics
Above 10 tons of drugs seized in a week

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – A deputy from Iran Drug Control Headquarters announced on Tuesday that, above 10 tons of psychotropics and drugs have been seized in 20 provinces across Iran in a period from August 15 to August 22, 2019.

As Naser Aslani said, of the total amount of the seized drugs (10,095 kilograms) some 89 percent was opium i.e. 9,017 kilograms.

Hashish, crystal, heroin, morphine, and psychotropic tablets were the other seized drugs in the said time, he said.

Recently, the spokesperson of Iran Drug Control Headquarters said that 298,172 kg of illicit drugs have been identified and confiscated by Iranian anti-narcotics police in various operations in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – July 21), adding that the level of drug discoveries have increased 7 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

