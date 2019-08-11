  1. Politics
11 August 2019 - 22:16

FM Zarif leaves for Doha to hold talks with Qatari officials

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Doha to hold talks with Qatari officials.

The top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran for Doha on Sunday evening to hold talks with Qatari officials.

No details have been given on the agenda of Zarif's trip to the southern neighbor. 

