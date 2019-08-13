Zarif to visit Scandinavian coutnries: FM spox

The visit is to be done in a bid to reinforce mutual ties with the named region countries, Mousavi said, The related details will be published next week.

A high-ranking delegation will accompany the Iranian minister in this trip, he added.

“The trips are in accordance with the balanced and active diplomacy of Iran,” he said, “Zarif is also planned to travel to some of Persian Gulf region countries besides some Asian ones, to underline Iran’s support for cooperation with regional countries and collaboration of PG countries with each other."

HJ/IRIB 2499039