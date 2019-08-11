Zarif calls for unity among Muslims against ‘Humiliation of Century’

Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and has posted a photo of Muslim women being beaten by the Israeli ‘terrorists’ during Eid Al-Adha prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied holy Quds.

The top Iranian diplomat goes on to refer to the US and Israeli peace plan for Palestine dubbed the ‘Deal of the Century’, as ‘Humiliation of Century’.

Zarif further calls on Muslims to end the ‘tyranny’ through unity.

The latest Zarif's tweet comes amid reports that the US officials are attempting to block his access to the social networking websites such as Twitter.

KI