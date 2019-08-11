Iran always supports Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue: Zarif

In the meeting, Zarif expressed regret over the killing of the oppressed Yemeni people and the five-year blockade on the country, calling for an immediate end to the war and the lifting of the blockade.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue and the full implementation of the agreements signed in Stockholm," the foreign minister added

Expressing regret over the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, Zarif reiterated Iran's readiness to send humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

The Ansarullah spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam, for his part, thanked Zarif for his message on the martyrdom of brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Leader for Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Abdul Salam also expressed his appreciation to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the people of Yemen, and briefed Zarif on the latest developments in Yemeni politics and the prospect of a political solution as well as the latest humanitarian situation in Yemen.

