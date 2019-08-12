Economic terrorism against Iranian nation not effective: Zarif

He made the remarks in a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Monday morning.

Zarif said that Iran pays great importance to ties with neighboring countries, adding that relations between Iran and Qatar can serve as an example for political ties between regional states.

For his part, the Qatari Emir highlighted the need to maintain friendly ties between the two countries and bilateral dialogue on regional developments, as well as joint efforts to solve regional crises.

He also said that Doha is ready to help to establish peace and stability in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Doha on Sunday evening to hold talks with Qatari officials.

Earlier on Monday, he held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. In the meeting, Zarif said that forming such coalitions is a pre-failed plan, adding, the responsibility of providing the Persian Gulf with security falls on littoral states, not foreign forces.

The United States is after forming a coalition, known as Operation Sentinel, which it claims to be aimed to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has warned the US over the move saying that foreign forces' presence in the region doesn’t have any result but increasing insecurity.

