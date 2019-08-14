Iran’s Police confiscate 322 kg illicit drugs in Yazd prov.

Colonol Ali Afkhami, the commander of Yazd province’s anti-narcotics police said on Wednesday that the police forces identified and captured 322 kilograms of illicit drugs in two separate operations.

Afkhami said that the illicit drugs, which included 238kg of opium and 84kg of cannabis were hidden in two cars and were identified in two separate locations in the province.

The police commander added three drug traffickers were arrested in relation to the cases and have been handed over to the judicial officials.

According to him, the defendants were trying to transfer the narcotics to the capital Tehran from the eastern provinces.

Over 10 tons of illegal drugs have been identified and confiscated by the law-enforcement forces in Yazd province since the start of the year 1398 (March 21, 2019).

KI/IRN83437332