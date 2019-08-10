Iran Army unveils ‘Falagh’ surveillance radar system

The unveiling ceremony was held on Saturday with Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard in attendance.

The advanced radar system can track different ballistic and cruise missiles as well as UAVs. It is based on Gamma surveillance radars which were imported to the country years ago. Sanctions, lack of spare parts, and the inability of foreign engineers to repair the system led the Iranian experts at Army’s Air Defense Force to fully reconstruct the system and unveil the new system under the name of ‘Falagh’.

Falagh can connect to the integrated Air Defense Network of the country and complete the S300 radar coverage. The system, which has been overhauled with 2300 man/hours of work, will start its operation today.

“Once again, brave youth of Army Air Defense Force succeeded in overhauling another system which was out of operation for so long. They carried a heavy work which manufacturers of this system couldn’t do,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said in the ceremony, noting that the radar system enjoys 400km coverage area.

