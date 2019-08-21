Iranian Armed Forces influential in regional military equations

“Designing and manufacturing military equipment by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which have always been subject to continuous sanctions imposed by the enemies of the Establishment, not only has created deterrence against threats, but also has driven Iran to a favorable and influential point in the military and political equations of the region,” reads the statement which was released today on the occasion August 22 which is designated as National Defense Industry Day.

It notes that August 22 is a symbol of self-confidence for the country which is now meeting most of its defense equipment needs by relying on domestic capabilities.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

