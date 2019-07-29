All trans-regional movements under Iran's constant watch

“NEDAJA [Persian acronym for Navy Aviation], as part of the Iranian Army, constantly monitors all the territorial and international waters in which potential threats can be posed [against Iran],” Captain Mansour Ruholamini, the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Aviation said on Monday.

He added that NEDAJA’s helicopters, aircraft and drones are actively conducting round-the-clock surveillance missions over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to ensure no threat would be posed against the country’s territorial integrity.

Captain Ruholamini underlined the country's integrated defensive and radar systems, saying the Army constantly monitors threats in land, air and sea so that if the enemy wants to take any action, it will face the firm response.

He highlighted the country's high defense capabilities and preparedness of its armed forces, and in the meantime, warned of Iran's crushing response in case of any hostile move against the country.

The top commander made the remarks amid the heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.