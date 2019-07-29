Iran capable of detecting various types of stealth aircraft: cmrd.

“Today, Iran is able to detect various types of stealth aircraft and this is just a part of our capabilities,” he said in a meeting with veterans of Iran’s air defense.

“Today we are self-sufficient in developing radar systems and are able to detect different modern American aircraft,” he added.

“Our defense power has made enemies aware that if they engage in a conflict with us, they will suffer severe damages,” the commander underlined.

Iranian commanders have repeatedly warned that in case of any aggression against the country, Iran’s defensive and offensive power will have surprising and unpredictable aspects.

They note that the Islamic Republic’s military doctrine is not based on aggression, but that the armed forces are fully ready to ward off any possible offensive by the enemies at an operational level.

