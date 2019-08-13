  1. Politics
13 August 2019 - 11:38

Multipurpose tactical vehicles delivered to armed forces

Multipurpose tactical vehicles delivered to armed forces

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Domestically-produced tactical vehicles, dubbed “Aras 2”, were officially delivered to the Iranian armed forces on Tuesday.

The multipurpose vehicles, which have been designed and manufactured by the experts at the Iranian Defense Ministry, were delivered to the armed forces in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari.

Aras 2 is a high mobility multipurpose military vehicle, which is designed for rough and soft terrain tracks. With a greater operational range and overhauled engine, the vehicle is especially suitable for carrying heavy weaponry in different battlegrounds.

MNA/4691179

News Code 148812

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News