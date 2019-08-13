Multipurpose tactical vehicles delivered to armed forces

The multipurpose vehicles, which have been designed and manufactured by the experts at the Iranian Defense Ministry, were delivered to the armed forces in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari.

Aras 2 is a high mobility multipurpose military vehicle, which is designed for rough and soft terrain tracks. With a greater operational range and overhauled engine, the vehicle is especially suitable for carrying heavy weaponry in different battlegrounds.

MNA/4691179