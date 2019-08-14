Enemy does not dare test Iran’s defense power

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, Iranian Army's Air Defense Force, made the remarks in a ceremony at the Tehran-based Military Training Center of Javad Al-Aemeh on Wednesday.

Sabahi Fard said while the country’s military power was dependent on imported military equipment and advisors from outside the country before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, today the Iranian armed forces have gown independent and enjoy the maximum level of knowledge.

He added contrary to the western countries’ armies which are at the service of their bullying, tyrannical and corrupt policies, Iranian armed forces act for defensive purposes, for defending the dignity of freedom-seeking nations and creating peace and security in the region.

“If the enemy today has stopped 200 km away from the Strait of Hormuz it is due to its fear of Iranian armed forces’ deterrence power and they know that Iran’s defense power is not testable,” the commander of Iranian Army's Air Defense Force added in apparent reference to the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) aircraft carrier that has anchored outside the Strait of Hormuz in the Sea of Oman and has not entered the Persian Gulf waters.

Sabahi Fard further added the air defense system are stationed across the whole country to defend Iran’s airspace.

KI/4692612