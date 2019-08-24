Iran attains tech. to build advanced laser cannons: official

“Laser is being used in artillery systems for two purposes, and could help increase the volume of fire, mobility and precision,” Tasnim News Agency quoted him as saying on Friday.

He said that Iranian military forces are currently employing laser technology in preparing artillery systems, launching artillery ammunition, and in radars, which would accurately detect, track and hit the hostile targets.

Shahram also noted that Iran has developed homegrown weapons with the laser technology.

The Iranian military forces are in possession of laser-powered weapons that could annihilate stealth aircraft, the military official said, adding that high-power laser beams can damage the composite layers that make a flying object stealth and light and extend its flight endurance.

Iran is using the laser systems to protect its critical and vital centers, he further said, stressing that Iranian military experts are on the cutting edge of laser technology.

In March, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the Navy has developed a weapon to beat the American anti-drone laser weapon system.

In August 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged efforts to boost technologies for manufacturing military components and update training programs.

MNA/PR