Iran unveils modern armored vehicle 'Ra'd'

Besides Ra’d, the multipurpose vehicles, which have been designed and manufactured by the experts at the Iranian Defense Ministry, were delivered to the armed forces in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier General Hatami said Iran’s deterrence and defense power is presently at its top level and the country seeks to increase its dependency on foreigners in this regard.

"Ra’d is designed to perform security missions and is capable of protecting its passengers against mines, bombs and bullets," he said.

Aras 2 is a high mobility multipurpose military vehicle, which is designed for rough and soft terrain tracks. With a greater operational range and overhauled engine, the vehicle is especially suitable for carrying heavy weaponry in different battlegrounds.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great improvement in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the country self-sufficient in the arms sector.

On August 10, Iranian Army unveiled the overhauled ‘Falagh’ surveillance radar system which can track different air threats, which can track different ballistic and cruise missiles as well as UAVs.

