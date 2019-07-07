IRGC unveils homegrown tactical communication system ‘Sepehr 110’

Domestically designed and manufactured, the system is expected to enhance the mobility of command and control systems used by IRGC forces.

The system is meant to meet the communication needs of commanders at different strategic, operational, tactical and martial levels and in various defensive or offensive conditions as well as in crises and unexpected incidents.

Sepeher-110 can be mounted on various military equipment on the ground, in the sea and in the air, particularly in offense operations and can work on different bandwidths to transmit voice, images and data.

The Iranian system is also invulnerable to hacks, eavesdropping, radio jamming, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP).

