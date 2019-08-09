Resistance key to overcome aggressors in Yemen: senior cleric

Addressing the Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani, said Yemeni nation’s praiseworthy resistance against the perpetrators has made the US, Saudi Arabia and their allies’ retreat from their positions against the war-torn country.

Hailing the concept of resistance as a key factor to overcome the aggressors, the senior cleric said deterring the terrorists in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Yemen, and preventing the US and its allies from attacking Iran are among the results of resistance in regional countries.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s victories through the past forty years are also the fruits of the country’s resistance against the ambitions of the global arrogance.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani referred to the recent developments in the New Delhi-controlled Kashmir and urged the Indian government to stop its “heinous actions” against Kashmir Muslims, because such behavior will benefit neither India nor the region.

Tensions have been running high in Kashmir since Monday, when New Delhi revoked Article 370, a constitutional provision that had come into effect in 1949 and grants special status to Kashmir, allowing it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

