Iranians, Paks, Kashmiris protest India in front of UN office in Tehran

The protesters denounced the revocation of special status of Kashmir, relocation of non-Muslims to the region and Indians inhuman military crackdown on innocent Kashmiris as a clear violation of human rights, calling on the international community to address the issue.

They also demanded freedom from brutal Indian rule in Kashmir.

On August 5, India, through a presidential decree, revoked the special autonomy status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority state with the rest of the country. The move has erupted protests all over Pakistan, while the Indian controlled Kashmir region is under lockdown. Pakistan and India both have a claim over Kashmir in its entirety and had three wars over the disputed territory.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the disputed region, imposing a curfew on parts of it, arrested political leaders and shut down telecommunication lines.

Iran has called on the Indian government to reduce the tough security measures in Kashmir, which have put restrictions on people’s lives.

On August 13, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed the Islamic Republic’s deep concerns over the ongoing situation in the Majority-Muslim Kashmir and the restrictions imposed on the region’s people.

He called on the Indian authorities to adopt practical approaches so that the life in the region could return to normal, and Kashmiris could enjoy their “natural and recognized rights”.

