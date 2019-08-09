Lebanese Hezbollah offers condolences on martyrdom of Yemeni leader’s brother

According to Al-Manar, in the statement, Hezbollah offers its condolences over the martyrdom of Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, to the brotherly and friendly nation of Yemen and their noble leaders, especially his brother.

The Lebanese resistance movement condemned the assassination of Ibrahim al-Houthi as a criminal act, calling for ending the cruel aggression on Yemen.

The statement further said that blood of martyrs increases the resistance of Yemenis against the aggression on their homeland.

In a statement on Friday, the Houthis’ Interior Ministry blamed the killing of a brother of the leader of Ansarallah movement on “the treacherous hands affiliated with the US-Israeli aggression and its tools.”

Yemeni sources reported that al-Houthi's body, along with a number of Houthi commanders, had been discovered in a house following a Saudi strike in the city of Haddeh in Yemen's west-central province of Sana’a.

