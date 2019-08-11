Israeli soldiers storm Al Aqsa Mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers

According to Arabic-language al-Ahednews website, the Israeli troops stormed the mosque during the prayer ceremony of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, which is one of the most important Muslim-calendar events.

Over 100,000 Palestinians had convened in Al-Aqsa this morning to perform the prayers of the Eid.

There is a clash going on between the Israeli forces and Palestinians outside of the mosque.

While people around the world traditionally head to markets several days before the Eid to buy gifts, sweets and new clothes for their families, the impoverished people in Gaza have been marking Eid al-Adha under harsh conditions imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Around two million Palestinians in Gaza are marking another Eid al-Adha holiday this year under difficult conditions due to the Israeli blockade. Like previous years, the festivity is once again marred by rampant poverty and unemployment.

The religious occasion comes at the end of the Hajj Pilgrimage that takes place in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

MNA/PR