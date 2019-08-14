Larijani congratulates anniversary of Hezbollah's victory against Israeli regime

In separate letters sent to the Secretary General of Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri, on Wednesday, Larijani congratulated Lebanon on the anniversary of victory in the 33-day war.

Referring to the breakup of fictitious grandeur of Zionist regime, he said that this victory was the result of the tactics and leadership of the Resistance, as well as the power of faith, jihad and the sacrifice of Hezbollah warriors, adding that it proved the invincibility of the Zionist regime is a legend.

Zionist malicious plans to breakdown of Islamic countries have failed and the US' 'Deal of the Century' will never be able to materialize Zionists’ aggressive dream, he mentioned declaring support of Islamic Republic of Iran to the Resistance.

Hezbollah defeated Israeli regime in a 33-day war in 2006 with Israeli generals astonished by the resistance group's missile and firepower. About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, were martyred in the Israeli war on Lebanon in the summer of 2006 and it severely damaged Lebanese civil infrastructure, and displaced approximately one million Lebanese. However, Hezbollah fighters defeated the Israeli military, forcing Tel Aviv to retreat without achieving any of its objectives.

