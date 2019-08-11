Iranian, Pakistani parl. speakers discuss Kashmir developments

During a telephone conversation, Qaiser condemned Indian approach over Kashmir issue and urged the international community to play its role to resolve the matter.

The Pakistani official expressed hope that Iran would employ all its regional and international capacities to help ease tensions in Kashmir.

He described the Islamic Republic as a friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan, saying Islamabad considers Tehran a key party for consultation and interaction in tough times.

Larijani stressed that both India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and peaceful means.

He said Iran is closely monitoring developments in Kashmir, highlighting the necessity for the resolution of the dispute based on UN resolutions.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that Iran and the Islamic countries are concerned by the recent developments in Kashmir, warning that military approaches would further escalate the situation in Kashmir.

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Moussavi said Tehran was “closely following up on” New Delhi’s latest decision regarding India-controlled Kashmir as well as the statements of both Indian and Pakistani officials on the developments unfolding in the disputed region.

