Iran, Tajikistan poised to resume flights

With the incessant follow ups, air route between Mashhad and Dushanbe has been relaunched, the Roads minister added.

He pointed to the age-old and historical, cultural and lingual relationship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan and added, “the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan enjoy high capabilities for boosting ties in all fields bilaterally.”

He pointed to the US sanctions imposed against Iran since the Islamic Revolution and added, “relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, Islamic Republic of Iran has obtained numerous achievements during these years.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami placed special emphasis on the need to increase trade volume exchange between Iran and Tajikistan and said, “Iranian companies are ready to make investment in Tajikistan.”

For his part, Tajikistan Ambassador to Tehran Nizam al-Din Zahedi pointed to the cultural, historical and religious commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan and emphasized on developing and boosting bilateral cooperation between the two countries in relevant issues.”

The ambassador termed ‘roads and transport’ as important fields of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan and added, “development of roads has been put atop agenda of Tajikistan government since its establishment and in this field, Islamic Republic of Iran has spared no effort to help Tajikistan develop its infrastructures, so that project for the construction of Esteghlal Tunnel in Tajikistan is a solid evidence for the said claim.”