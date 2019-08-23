Kish Air launches Mashhad-Herat direct flight

The air route between Iran’s Mashhad and Afghanistan’s Herat was launched by Kish Air due to the cultural, political, religious and economic commonalities of people of cities in Mashhad and Herat as well as in the wake of the growing demand of air travel via this route.

The direct flight is scheduled for every Friday from Mashhad to Herat and vice versa, Director General of Khorasan Razavi Airports Company Mohammad Bagher Ghasemzadeh added.

Presently, international flights at Shahid Hasheminejad Intl. Airport of Mashhad are operating between the cities of Istanbul, Kuwait, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Baghdad, Nasiriyah, Basra, Najaf, Kabul, Mazari Sharif, Dushanbe, Herat and Kandahar.

Mashhad-Herat direct flight used to be in operation by Ariana Afghan Airlines and Iran’s KAM Airlines, but it was halted for a few months, he added.

