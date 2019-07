“Mahan Air started a weekly direct flight to the capital of Italy as well as to Shenzhen, a major city in Guangdong province of China, general manager of Airport Operation Farouk Alikani said in an interview with IKAC news service.

The airline is currently flying from Imam Khomeini Airport to Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou added Alikani.

IKIA provides flights to 64 destinations in over 30 countries. The Int’l Airport’s Terminal 1 has been active since 2007.

ZZ/