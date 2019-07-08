First group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

As one of the major international airports in the country, Imam Khomeini Airport City has started operating Hajj flights by transporting 30,000 pilgrims from Tehran, Qom, Alborz, Qazvin, Lorestan, Kordestan, Arak and Kashan.

IKAC’s mission to transport Hajj pilgrims will continue until August 5.

The Tehran-based airport is scheduled to send some 37,000 Hajj pilgrims to Mecca until February 27, 2020. They will return home between March 10 and 29.

The representative of the Leader of Islamic Revolution for Hajj affairs, Hojjatoleslam Abolhasan Navab, the head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Alireza Rashidian, the CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City Ali Rostami, head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Ali Abedzadeh, and Iran Air's CEO Captain Zanganeh were present at the airport to bid farewell to the first groups of Iranian Hajj pilgrims.

Altogether, some 86,550 Hajj pilgrims and flight crew will leave the country for Saudi Arabia this Iranian year (started March 21).

