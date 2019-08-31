Iran, Tajikistan poised to boost bilateral coop.

Tajik Parliament Speaker Shakour Jan Zohorov stressed on strengthening of friendship and relationship between Iran and Tajikistan in this meeting.

He expressed his country’s readiness to broaden all-out ties with Iran in economic, trade, scientific, cultural, technical and parliamentary fields, adding that it is necessary to increase the investment and cooperation between Iranian and Tajik companies.

Referring to the relations between Iran and Tajikistan in recent months and visits of Iranian President to Tajikistan for participating at CICA meeting, Iranian Ambassador, for his part, said that the two countries' top officials emphasize expansion of relations between Iran and Tajikistan.

The capacity of economic cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan is higher than the current level, Saberi said referring to the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission in the near future.

He also mentioned that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in all fields.

