  1. Politics
31 August 2019 - 11:39

Iran, Tajikistan poised to boost bilateral coop.

Iran, Tajikistan poised to boost bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Taghi Saberi met and held talks with the Tajik Parliament Speaker Shakour Jan Zohorov in Dushanbe on the expansion of parliamentary, regional and international cooperation.

Tajik Parliament Speaker Shakour Jan Zohorov stressed on strengthening of friendship and relationship between Iran and Tajikistan in this meeting.

He expressed his country’s readiness to broaden all-out ties with Iran in economic, trade, scientific, cultural, technical and parliamentary fields, adding that it is necessary to increase the investment and cooperation between Iranian and Tajik companies.

Referring to the relations between Iran and Tajikistan in recent months and visits of Iranian President to Tajikistan for participating at CICA meeting, Iranian Ambassador, for his part, said that the two countries' top officials emphasize expansion of relations between Iran and Tajikistan.

The capacity of economic cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan is higher than the current level, Saberi said referring to the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission in the near future.

He also mentioned that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in all fields.

ZZ/IRN83458612

News Code 149493

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News