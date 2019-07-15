Kish Air, Oman to increase airport service cooperation

During a visit to Oman by the Iranian airline’s caretaker, Farzaneh Sharafbafi, the two sides agreed to increase their cooperation in airport services in a bid to facilitate handling the tourists visiting the two countries.

In another meeting between Sharafbafi and Iran's Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi, they discussed the ways to boost aviation cooperation between Iran and Oman.

Implementation of cargo flights for strengthening activities of the Iranian industrial craftsmen was also discussed during the meeting.

The Iranian ambassador highlighted the important role of the country's air fleet in developing political, cultural and trade relations between the two countries, and stressed establishing new routes and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to review the new flight routes through Kish Air Airport's Business and Airport Services Department to enhance the satisfaction of Kish Airline passengers.

