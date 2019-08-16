Iran aims to increase transit share in East-West route

Expounding on the agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) concluded in different rail, road, sea and air sectors during the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan he said, “given the transport capacity of 30 million tons of cargo between Far East, India, Russia and Europe - which is expandable to 100 million tons - Iran will try to increase its share of transporting cargo between East and West especially via rail-sea combined transportation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Roads minister shed light on the three main topics in a joint meeting of five members of Caspian Sea littoral states and added, that in this quintuple meeting, transport and economy ministers of participating countries exchanged their views on the relevant issues.

Expansion of trade exchanges and economic cooperation were put atop agenda of the meeting, Eslami highlighted.

Eslami assessed talks held in the field of maritime transport ‘positive and constructive’ and added. “with the coordination made in this regard, it was agreed that tourist passenger ships will be launched between ports of the Caspian Sea.”

He then pointed to the talks held in the field of road transport and added, “electronic issuance of waybill was exchanged between participating countries including Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia.”

