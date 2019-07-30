"For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor. But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam," the top Iranian diplomat said in a tweet on Tuesday in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's yesterday tweet, saying "the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

Later in his post, Mohammad Javaz Zarif once again warned the US president against the danger of the so-called B-team which includes Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, and conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, against its "fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar."

