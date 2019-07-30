  1. Politics
30 July 2019 - 19:42

Zarif to Trump:

"For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor"

"For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor"

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – In response to Donald Trump's tweet yesterday "the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!", the Iranian foreign minister has said "for millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor."

"For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor. But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam," the top Iranian diplomat said in a tweet on Tuesday in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's yesterday tweet, saying "the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

Later in his post, Mohammad Javaz Zarif once again warned the US president against the danger of the so-called B-team which includes Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, and conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, against its "fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar."

KI/FNA13980508001087

News Code 148273

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News