No Iranian drone downed in Strait of Hormuz so far: IRGC chief

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on a visit to flood- damaged areas in Lorestan Province of Iran on Wednesday.

By stating that enemies should prove if there is any evidence regarding to downing Iranian drone, he said that Iranian drone flied across Persian Gulf about 3 hours and 40 minutes and sent direct images from regional and trans-regional vessels which we showed some of these images to the Iranian nation and the world.

Maj. Gen. Salami. noted that today nobody accepts any words without reference in the world, adding that enemies should show the video of downed Iranian drone if they can.

"This is a big lie" ,he said that the enemies should prove their claim as Iran proved.

Last week the US President Donald Trump said that the USS Boxer fired at an Iranian drone and destroyed it, four weeks after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone flying over Iranian waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

While the US has not provided any evidence to prove its claim that one of their warship brought down an Iranian drone since last week, US Central Command made a new claim yesterday.

This new claim is while Iran has strongly rejected the US claim that one of its drone had been shot down by the US Navy warship Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz last week. The United States officials have not provided any video footage that proves their claim while Iran has released a video footage taken by its drones observing the movements of the same US warship.

