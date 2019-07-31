No matter you kill 3,000 Americans if you buy arms, Zarif mocks US foreign policy

"Kill 3,000+ Americans but remain a US client and you can have nuclear weapons—even get help in acquiring them. But refuse to bow to #B_Team 's whims, you can't even possess peaceful nuclear energy. It apparently matters not that "Iran is killing ISIS” while US' clients arm it," the top Iranian diplomat has posted on his Twitter account in an apparent reference to Saudi nationals' involvement in 9/11 attacks in New York despite continuation of arms sales to the Kingdom as well as the remarks by the US National Security Advisor John Bolton in which he says nations that chant 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' will not be allowed to have, in his words, 'nuclear weapons.'

Iran has constantly said its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes as signing the JCPOA with world powers, from which the US unilaterally and illegally withdrew last year, clearly proved it.

