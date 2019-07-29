Iran does not negotiate over its territorial integrity: FM Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks during an open session in the Iranian Parliament with regard to questions put forward by lawmakers on Iran’s share in the Caspian Sea Legal Regime.

Zarif stressed that over the past forty years since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has not given up one single inch of its territory.

The foreign minister further underlined that Iran will never compromise on its territorial integrity as well as its waters.

A look at history shows that the Islamic Republic has been the only government which has not held negotiations on and given up an inch of its territory, according to the top Iranian diplomat.

With regard to the continuation of talks on the Caspian Sea Legal Regime for 21 years, Zarif said that there were agreements in all separate independent countries after the collapse of the USSR, while Iran has been sensitive with regard to the issue.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to talk about the ratifying Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in the member countries’ parliaments, saying that the legal procedure of the convention must be observed to reach the final verdict on it by the parliament. He added the government is taking the initial steps regarding the convention then it will submit it to the parliaments.

Zarif further underlined that no legislation will come into force without prior parliament’s approval.

