Holding talks with one not fulfilling commitments is stupidity: Shamkhani

"In November 2018, it was decided to respond US’ lack of commitment and Europe’s inactiveness with taking measures in political, economic and nuclear sectors," he said in his meeting with members of Parliament's economic council, "The measures have been taken as of April, 2019, and in consequence, all of the power equations have been unraveled in the region."

“Today, the resistance of the Iranian nation has made the enemies to understand that they can not force our nation accept indignity by suggesting the phantom of war,” Shamkhani said .

“By its ‘maximum pressure’ policy the US sought to reduce resistance of Iranian nation and ignite domestic protest to make the Islamic Establishment kneel down,” he said, “But the Iranian nation made the frustrated via their unity with the Establishment.”

Today, the enemy is fully aware of its failure and there is no way for it to comprehensively comply with its obligations, he added.

