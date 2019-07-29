‘Lotus’ screened at Canada’s Gimli Film Festival

Directed by Mohammadreza Vatandoust, Iranian documentary ‘Lotus’ had its Canadian premiere at the 19th edition of Gimli Film Festival on July 27.

In April of 2010, after the construction of the Lafour dam, Lafourak and several other villages were flooded under 80 meters of water. ‘Lotus’ narrates the story of one old woman who has waited 12 years for permission to cross the lake to an island where the last resident of Lafourak waits for her.

The documentary won Best Director Documentary award at the 18th Beirut International Film Festival in Lebanon, as well as the ‘Artistic Vision Award’ at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in US.

The Gimli Film Festival is a Canadian international film festival, held annually in Gimli, Manitoba. It is Manitoba's largest film festival, showcasing a mix of narrative, documentary and experimental feature films and short films. The festival is known for its free outdoor beach film screenings, where films are projected on an 11-meter-tall screen erected annually in the waters of Lake Winnipeg.

The 19th edition of the event took place on July 24 - July 28, 2019.