31 July 2019 - 08:47

‘Dressage’ screened at Middle East Now special event

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Dressage’ directed by Pouya Badkoubeh was screened at a special event of Middle East Now film festival in Italy.

Organizers of Middle East Now film festival in Florence have organized a special cinematic event for this summer which includes a special screening of films produced in the Middle East region.

Badkoubeh’s feature ‘Dressage’ represented the Iranian cinema at the event, and went on screen on July 30.

‘Dressage’ narrates the story of Golsa and her friends who decide to rob a corner shop out of boredom. But while evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it; a task that falls on Golsa.

'Dressage’ has won Golden Gazelle Award for Best Feature Film at the 7th Persian International Film Festival in Australia.

