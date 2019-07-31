‘American Bull’ goes to Tunisia’s FIFAK

‘American Bull’ is Iran’s sole representative at the 2019 edition of the International Amateur Film Festival of Kelibia (FIFAK) in Tunisia, according to the film director.

The film narrates the story of a little boy who is the owner of the only American bull in the area and has a very good relationship with it. He makes money by renting the bull to other bull owners for mating.

‘American Bull’ has had many international screenings, the most notable of which was at the 65th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in Germany, which is considered as one of the oldest short film festivals in the world. It has been accredited by the FIAPF since 1960, and is a reference festival of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 34th edition of the FIFAK will kick off in the city of Kelibia on July 28 and run until August 3, 2019.

MS/SABA9792