‘Lotus’ wins at 16th Big Sky Filmfest. in US

The festival, which wrapped up 10 days of the best in documentary filmmaking from around the world today (Feb. 24), awarded the ‘Artistic Vision Award’ to the Iranian film ‘Lotus’ directed by Mohammadreza Vatandoust.

In April of 2010, after the construction of the Lafour dam, Lafourak and several other villages were flooded under 80 meters of water. ‘Lotus’ narrates the story of one old woman who has waited 12 years for permission to cross the lake to an island where the last resident of Lafourak waits for her.

The American festival this year featured a special program for Iranian films, named ‘Stories from Iran’, which also included ‘ ‘Beloved’ by Yaser Talebi, ‘Aleppo: The Silence of the War’, a co-production with Syria directed by Amir Osanlu, ‘Finding Farideh’ by Kourosh Ataee and Azadeh Mousavi, and ‘Skipper Soleiman’ by Saadat Ali Saeedpour.

MS