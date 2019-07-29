Iranian play ‘Hearing’ to be staged in Japan in Oct.

‘Hearing’ will take part at Kyoto Experiment in Japan on July 9th and 10th, 2019.

The Iranian play has recently participated at SESC Pompeia and Festival internacional de Teatro in Brazil this month.

‘Hearing’ takes place in a girls’ dormitory, which is likened to an unattainable castle wherein men are prohibited to enter. Until one day, a girl reports that she had heard a man in one of the rooms. This is the starting point of the performance.

Koohestani names Abbas Kiarostami’s 'Homework' as his primary inspiration for writing ‘Hearing’, saying “in this play, I want to find a connection between our fate today and that childhood and adolescence which we lived during the war and after that. Though the difference is that unlike Kiarostami’s film, I want to pursue female roles.”

